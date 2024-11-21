Caprock Group LLC Buys 132 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $132.65. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The trade was a 42.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,412,367 shares of company stock worth $155,067,356. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

