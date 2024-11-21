Caprock Group LLC Sells 214 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 239.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. This represents a 22.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $128.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.65. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.90%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

