BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $137.00.

BFAM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $108.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $86.79 and a 1-year high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $112,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,186.25. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.