GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.