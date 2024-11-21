Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 1,471 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,142.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 10,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,788 shares of company stock worth $5,535,978. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $203.95 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.08 and a 1 year high of $214.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.79 and its 200 day moving average is $173.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

