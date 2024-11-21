Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $39,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10,362.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 160,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 11,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $120.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

