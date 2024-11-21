Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $17.26 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1,557.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 927,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 871,375 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.69%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

