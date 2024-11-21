Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $50,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $85.42 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -62.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

