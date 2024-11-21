Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 3,270 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of HubSpot worth $17,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in HubSpot by 75.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in HubSpot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 452,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 3,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.68.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $695.00 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $724.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $565.99 and a 200-day moving average of $549.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,573.98, a P/E/G ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,100. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $29,101,488 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

