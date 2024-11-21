Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,329 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 84.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $21.10 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

