Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valaris by 180.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $872,425.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,237.76. This trade represents a 53.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. This represents a 51.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,403 shares of company stock worth $4,028,246. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

VAL opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

