International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Lifted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in International Paper by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 1.7 %

International Paper stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. International Paper has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Paper

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 15.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,729.36. This represents a 22.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $944,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.