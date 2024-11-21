Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 382,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of BOX worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 143.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BOX by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 245.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $422,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,474,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,951,032.68. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $86,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,720.75. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

