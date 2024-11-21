Natixis Advisors LLC Has $12.33 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Gentex by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 15.6% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 580,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Gentex acquired 3,152,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,319,040. This trade represents a 95.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

