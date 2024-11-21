Critical Review: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and GBS (NYSE:GBS)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) and GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boston Scientific and GBS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $14.24 billion 9.33 $1.59 billion $1.21 74.52 GBS $440,000.00 47.38 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -2.50

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than GBS. GBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBS has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boston Scientific and GBS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 3 19 1 2.91 GBS 0 0 0 0 0.00

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $93.39, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Given Boston Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than GBS.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and GBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 11.26% 17.23% 9.52% GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of GBS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Boston Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of GBS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats GBS on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system. It also provides technologies for diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and aortic valve conditions; WATCHMAN FLX, a Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device; and implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities, such as cardioverter and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators, MRI S-ICD systems, cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers, quadripolar LV leads, ICD leads, pacing leads, remote patient management systems, insertable cardiac monitor systems, and remote cardiac monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers diagnosis and treatment of rate and rhythm disorders of the heart; peripheral arterial and venous diseases; and products to diagnose, treat and ease forms of cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

