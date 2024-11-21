Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Tobam acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475 over the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 482.76%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

