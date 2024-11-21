Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $13,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,114,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,690,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 5,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.33. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

