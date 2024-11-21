Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,539 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. GE Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,782,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,455,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 1,696,862 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.95 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

