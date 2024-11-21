Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 219 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after acquiring an additional 93,362 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 290,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 275,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,557 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 191,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $560.06 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $535.39 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $846.27 and a 200 day moving average of $826.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,769,247.60. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $26,709,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

