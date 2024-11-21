Analysts Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target at $21.21

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 882,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 431,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 191,249 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

