Analysts Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target at $21.21

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.21.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
HST stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.31.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
Further Reading
