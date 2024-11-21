Analysts Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target at $21.21

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 882,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 431,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 191,249 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.