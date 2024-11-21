Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Position Boosted by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,996 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RA. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,606,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,655 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $2,043,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $14,850,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,145,000.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

In other Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard purchased 7,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,003.12. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.44%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -1,390.91%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.