Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $10.82 Million Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,279 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 48.3% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 329,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 107,248 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHI stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $41,114.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,610,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,048,090.02. This trade represents a 0.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

