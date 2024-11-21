Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $472.00.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:CSL opened at $431.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $271.58 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.39.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

