Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 1,166 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $130.34 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $95.36 and a 1 year high of $132.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

