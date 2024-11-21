Brokerages Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target at $11.58

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $542,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 782,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.32.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

