Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $20,188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 564,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.9% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 314,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after buying an additional 133,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This represents a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $50.74 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

