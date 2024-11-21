Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,528 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FTF opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.