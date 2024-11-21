FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells C$1,313,500.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$262.70, for a total transaction of C$1,313,500.00.

Douglas G. Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Douglas G. Cooke sold 1,600 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$262.75, for a total transaction of C$420,400.00.

FirstService Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$263.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 108.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$252.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$228.97. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of C$193.77 and a 52-week high of C$267.26.

FirstService Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

