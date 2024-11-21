Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Antero Resources worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,932,000 after acquiring an additional 372,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 117,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,843 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of AR opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.07 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

