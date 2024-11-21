Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 16,214 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

NYSE:ORI opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

