Royce & Associates LP Sells 232,441 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 232,441 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PROS were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 27.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROS during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 29.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROS from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PROS from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PRO stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

