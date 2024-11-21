Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,661 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crocs worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 17.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 11.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Crocs by 178.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Crocs by 11.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CROX opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.71 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

