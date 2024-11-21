CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 850 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FRT opened at $113.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day moving average of $108.83. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $90.84 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

