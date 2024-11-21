Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,646 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $120.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.38%.

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

