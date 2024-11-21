Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $83,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

