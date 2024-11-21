Caprock Group LLC Increases Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Relx by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Relx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,284 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,154 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Relx by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 434,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $48.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

