Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,092 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1,153.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,286 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 28,890.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sanofi by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 26.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,950,000 after buying an additional 673,172 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.5 %

SNY opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

