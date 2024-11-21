Caprock Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 302,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,866,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,188.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,175.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,098.92. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,255.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

