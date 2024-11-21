Caprock Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 6,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 127.27%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.