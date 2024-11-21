Caprock Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,174,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,099,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after buying an additional 1,889,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,745,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,278,000 after buying an additional 1,039,700 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 890,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after buying an additional 538,002 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,412,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 405,940 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PBR opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. HSBC cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

