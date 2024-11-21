Caprock Group LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 62.9% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 67.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $218.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.73 and a 12 month high of $226.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.24 and a 200-day moving average of $209.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,946.25. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

