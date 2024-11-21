Caprock Group LLC Boosts Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 412.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,062 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

