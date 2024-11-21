Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11,318.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,841,000 after acquiring an additional 232,494 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,517,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,145,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,490,000 after acquiring an additional 194,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $141.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day moving average is $146.12. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

