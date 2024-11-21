Caprock Group LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487,387 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $662,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,292 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 263.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $963,760. This represents a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE APH opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

