129,491 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 866,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 164,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

