Caprock Group LLC Sells 2,666 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 19.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

CF Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

CF opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $90.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.12.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

