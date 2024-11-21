Caprock Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 282,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in CSX by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 8,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in CSX by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 98,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 78,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

