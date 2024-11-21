Caprock Group LLC Acquires 5,496 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1,493.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 37.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.39.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.2423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

