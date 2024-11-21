Caprock Group LLC Buys 2,139 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,831 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 208.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 24,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HDB opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

