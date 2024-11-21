MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Trimmed by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $582.00 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $631.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $585.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.42.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The company had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

